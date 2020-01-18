warmed-roasted-vegetable-salad-recipe

Sugar snap peas, sliced carrots, cauliflower florets, peppers and quartered red onions could be good swaps for the vegetables given here. In the spring, asparagus alone, or with green beans, is great and even better topped with a fried egg for dinner.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

SERVES

Two, four for sharing

INGREDIENTS

225g chestnut or button mushrooms, woody stems trimmed and quartered

2 medium sweet potatoes, unpeeled and cut into 1cm cubes

400g Tenderstem broccoli, rough stems trimmed and thick pieces cut lengthways

4 shallots, trimmed and quartered through the root 90ml plus

3 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp dried red chilli flakes, or more to taste

60g pumpkin seeds

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

Grated Parmesan, for sprinkling

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 220C/200C fan/Gas 7 with the rack in the middle of the oven. On a large baking tray, combine the mushrooms, sweet potatoes, broccoli and shallots with three tablespoons of the olive oil, the cumin and chilli flakes. Season with salt and pepper. Use your hands to combine and coat everything. Bake until the broccoli is charred and the sweet potatoes are lightly browned, about 20 minutes, shaking the pan and turning it around halfway to ensure even cooking. For the last two minutes or so of cooking, sprinkle the pumpkin seeds over to toast. Meanwhile, in the bottom of a serving bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, mustard and the remaining oil, seasoning with salt and pepper as needed. Scrape the vegetables into the serving bowl and toss to coat with the dressing. Finish with a generous sprinkling of Parmesan.

Keeping it Simple by Yasmin Fahr is published by Hardie Grant (£16.99). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk