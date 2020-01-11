warm-grain-and-roast-vegetable-salad-with-clementine-dressing-recipe

The base of this warm salad is a batch of chunky roast root vegetables which you can make ahead in batches. Fresh clementine juice is mixed with mashed roast garlic, lemon juice and spices to make the dressing.
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 25 minutes
SERVES
Two as a main, four as a side
INGREDIENTS
- 150g mix of pearl barley or spelt, and quinoa
- 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to serve
- 2 clementines, 1 juiced, 1 separated into segments
- Juice of ½ lemon, plus extra to serve
- ¼ tsp each ground cumin, coriander and aleppo pepper (or other chilli powder)
- 2 roasted garlic cloves, squeezed from their skins and mashed
- 200g roast vegetables
- 1 large handful baby leaves and soft herbs
- 20g shelled pistachios or other nuts, toasted
- 40g feta (or other soft cheese)
METHOD
- Cook the grains and quinoa in boiling salted water (or chicken or veg stock) until tender, about 25 minutes (but check packet instructions).
- Meanwhile, make a dressing by whisking together the oil, half the clementine juice, the lemon juice, spices, garlic and a pinch of salt.
- Once the grains/quinoa are cooked, drain well and toss with half the dressing. Leave to cool a little, then transfer to a serving platter. Gently fold through the roasted veg, leaves and herbs and clementine segments, and enough of the remaining dressing to coat well.
- Taste and add more salt and clementine or lemon juice if you like. Top with the pistachios and feta and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil before serving.