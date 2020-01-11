warm-grain-and-roast-vegetable-salad-with-clementine-dressing-recipe

The base of this warm salad is a batch of chunky roast root vegetables which you can make ahead in batches. Fresh clementine juice is mixed with mashed roast garlic, lemon juice and spices to make the dressing.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 25 minutes

SERVES

Two as a main, four as a side

INGREDIENTS

150g mix of pearl barley or spelt, and quinoa

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to serve

2 clementines, 1 juiced, 1 separated into segments

Juice of ½ lemon, plus extra to serve

¼ tsp each ground cumin, coriander and aleppo pepper (or other chilli powder)

2 roasted garlic cloves, squeezed from their skins and mashed

200g roast vegetables

1 large handful baby leaves and soft herbs

20g shelled pistachios or other nuts, toasted

40g feta (or other soft cheese)

METHOD