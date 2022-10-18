War Ukraine – Russia | Ukraine will officially request Israel to supply air defense systems

MADRID, 17 Oct. (EDITIONS) –

Follow here the latest news about the war between Ukraine and Russia since President Vladimir Putin gave the invasion order on February 24. This direct is active since October 17. To see previous news about the war, click here.

The Ukrainian authorities have reported in the early hours of this Monday that they have registered at least two explosions in the center of kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, due to a series of drone attacks launched by Russian forces.

At least 18 people have been rescued alive after they were trapped under the rubble of a residential building in the Shevchenko district of central kyiv. Two other people are still missing.

Follow here the last hour on the war in Ukraine.