wanted-let-terrorist-nabbed-from-hospital-in-j&k’s-srinagar

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police from a hospital in Srinagar on Saturday, January 4.

Nisar Ahmad Dar (23) who hails from Wahab Parray Mohalla at Hajin, was active for the last few years and is a categorised terrorist in security establishment’s database. He was in the wanted list of security forces.

He is involved in eight cases, seven in 2016 and one in 2019. He was detained twice under Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA) — first time in 2016 and then in 2017. He is an associate of Salim Parray, a top terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Terrorist Nissar Ahmad DarIANS

“Dar is an associate of Salim Parray, who is top terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba in North Kashmir, and earlier escaped from an encounter in which a Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar outfit was killed at Kulan Ganderbal on November 12, 2019,” said a senior police officer.

Dar was planning to carry out an attack on some security force establishment. He was caught alive in an operation launched on Friday night by the security establishments.

“On a specific information that a listed and wanted dreaded terrorist was hiding somewhere in Srinagar and planning an attack on some Security Force establishment. An operation was launched last night by Srinagar police along with local security forces in which the terrorist was caught alive along with arms and ammunitions,” said a senior IPS officer.

Dar is being interrogated, the officer added.

(With agency inputs.)