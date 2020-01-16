“want-to-end-rumours”:-amit-shah’s-assurance-to-nitish-kumar-amid-caa-row

Bihar: Ties between the BJP and JDU have been patchy of late (File)

Patna:

Amit Shah, campaigning in Bihar for polls later this year, said he wanted to “end all rumours” by declaring that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition would contest under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. He also said his party’s alliance with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United is “unbreakable” and there can be no break-up.

“I want to end all rumours by declaring this here in the open — the next assembly election in Bihar will be fought under the leadership of Nitish Kumar,” Amit Shah said at a rally in Vaishali.

This is not the first time Mr Shah, the BJP chief, put out such a clarification. The reiteration, that too in Bihar, is meant to send out a strong signal to a section within the BJP and the NDA that has been targeting Nitish Kumar.

Ties between the BJP and JDU have been patchy of late.

The allies sparred recently when severe floods hit Bihar last year, leaving 200 people dead and property worth crores destroyed.

The Bihar government asked for Rs 4,000 crore for flood relief but was allocated only Rs 400 crore last week.

Reports say Nitish Kumar’s stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC) has also worried the BJP.

For the first time in the month since the new religion-based citizenship law was enforced, the Chief Minister acknowledged the protests against the law and said he was ready for a debate on it in the Bihar assembly. He also categorically ruled out carrying out the NRC in Bihar, saying there was “no question”. Till then, only non-BJP states had said no to NRC.

He had also said he would clear his stand on the National Population Register later as there were some issues with the questionnaire prepared for the exercise linked to census.

Mr Shah accused the opposition parties of engineering the anti-CAA protests. “This is the reason why the BJP took upon itself to hold rallies across the country… to apprise people about their nefarious designs,” he said.

The Home Minister also took a swipe at RJD chief Lalu Yadav, commenting that he was “dreaming” of becoming chief minister even in jail.