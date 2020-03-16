WandaVision on Disney+: Premiere Date, Casting, Trailer, Spoilers, and More

Disney+ is helping you get your Avengers fix with new Marvel Studios shows that will premiere exclusively on the streaming service. One of those series is WandaVision, which finds Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles as Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Vision, an artificial intelligence brought to life by the Mind Stone embedded in his forehead, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here’s everything we know so far.Everything We Know about the MCU Phase Four Shows Heading to Disney+It’s coming in December. Disney+ surprised fans on New Year’s Day with a video preview of the shows and movies coming to the platform in 2020 — including WandaVision, which was originally scheduled for spring 2021. Disney boss Bob Iger later confirmed on a Disney investors call that WandaVision would premiere in December, four months after the first Marvel new series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, debuts in August. Both shows will then be followed up by Loki (spring 2021) and Hawkeye (fall 2021).

It began filming in fall 2019. Appearing on a November 2019 podcast with The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel’s Kevin Feige revealed that he recently visited the show’s set. “Falcon and Winter Soldier is currently shooting. I just yesterday got back from the set of WandaVision. All of those characters will undergo transformative experiences on those shows,” he teased. Production was suspended. On March 14, Marvel Studios halted production on WandaVision due to growing concern over coronavirus. Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also ceased production on their inaugural seasons.

It's a tonal mashup. Feige revealed at Disney's D23 Expo in August 2019 that the series was part classic sitcom à la The Dick Van Dyke Show and part Marvel blockbuster. This falls in line with the '50s vibe we see in the show's logo, as well as the posters that were made for D23, which featured the two actors in a retro setup.We have the first footage. Disney+ released a teaser for the upcoming MCU shows during the 2020 Super Bowl, and a lot of it was dedicated to WandaVision. We also have the official logline: "WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision — two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."We still don't know how Vision is alive. Vision was killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War when the latter removed the Mind Stone from Vision's forehead to complete his Infinity Gauntlet, which means that, unlike Wanda and everyone else who disappeared after the Snap, Vision didn't return when Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) brought everyone back in Avengers: Endgame. The events of the series are set after the events of the film, so as far as we know, Vision remains dead. It's unlike anything Marvel has done before. "If you could see the set of WandaVision I just came from, it's unlike anything you've seen before. It's unlike anything we've done before," Feige revealed to The Hollywood Reporter.We might see a more intimate side of Wanda and Vision. The Marvel films thus far haven't left a lot of time to explore the personal lives of characters not named Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), or Thor (Chris Hemsworth), but that could be changing now. When TV Guide caught up with Olsen and Bettany at Disney's D23 Expo and asked what aspects of the characters they are excited to explore in the series that they couldn't explore in the films, Olsen said, "I'm excited about our home life. I'm excited about this sitcom exploration.""I think we're really going to start to peel back the onion of their cooking habits," joked Bettany. "You know, we started it a little in Civil War, and I think we're really going to get to the bottom of how well they cook together." Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen as Vision and Scarlet WitchPhoto: Marvel/DisneyThe show will be borrowing characters from other corners of the MCU. Kat Dennings, who appeared in the first two Thor films as Darcy Lewis, and who might actually best be remembered for always mispronouncing Mjolnir, will appear in the show. Meanwhile, Randall Park will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp.We know of at least two new cast members. Teyonah Parris was announced at San Diego Comic-Con to be playing the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau, the little girl from Captain Marvel. It's unclear how Monica will factor into the show, but in the comics, she takes up the title of Captain Marvel along with the moniker Photon. Meanwhile, Kathryn Hahn is joining the MCU in what has been described as a nosy neighbor type of character. (Fun fact: Hahn previously voiced Doc Ock in Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which is not part of the MCU.)Everything We Know About The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney PlusBased on what happens in the series, a second season probably isn't in the cards. When asked if they'd return for a second season while promoting the series at Disney's D23 Expo, Olsen told TV Guide that she "didn't think it would make sense." Despite this, both actors said they'd love to return for more if that is possible in the future. "I agree with what she said, but we're always ready to come back," said Bettany.It will lead directly into the Doctor Strange sequel. Previously, MCU movies have existed separately from Marvel's television shows, even those that existed within the interconnected universe. But the Disney+ limited series are part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which means they exist at the same level as the films and will play into everything as the MCU moves forward. The best example of this is how this series will lead directly into Doctor Strange's sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as Olsen is set to co-star in the movie alongside Benedict Cumberbatch.