🔥Walthamstow stabbing: Murder probe after man knifed to death in east London🔥

A man in his 30s has been stabbed to death in east London.

The victim was found seriously injured in Alexandra Road, Walthamstow, at around 10.55pm on Tuesday.

An ambulance was called but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers are working to identify him and contact his family. They have arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information can call police on 020 8345 3775 or 101, quoting the reference CAD6988/31MAR, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.