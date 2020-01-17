walmart-forced-to-apologise-after-making-‘inappropriate’-joke-about-late-actor-paul-walker

Walmart has been forced to apologise after making an insensitive joke about Paul Walker.

The US supermarket chain’s Twitter account joked about the late actor driving too fast, before backtracking amid furious social media backlash.

They responded to a user sharing a gif of a car racing through traffic to buy the store’s new cinnamon rolls and replied saying: ‘Hey, Paul Walker. Click it, or ticket.’

The tweet was branded ‘inappropriate’ by outraged fans as The Fast & The Furious star died in a car accident aged 40 in 2013.

After intense backlash, Walmart deleted the tweet and issued a statement admitting they’d had ‘poor judgement’ and apologising to Paul’s family.

‘We apologise to Paul Walker’s family, friends and fans. The tweet was posted in poor judgment and has been removed,’ the retail giant tweeted.





