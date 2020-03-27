wallpaper-dresses-are-the-spring-trend-you-won’t-regret-wearing

We’ll be the first to admit that spring fashion tends to be more about making use of staples than actual trends. Striped sweaters, white sneakers, a pair of denim shorts — they all end up back in our seasonal rotation, looking just as great as they did the year before.

But, if you’re looking to give your wardrobe a tiny update for 2020, a wallpaper print dress is the perfect place to start. The organized pattern, whether it’s made up of flowers, geometric shapes, or even a mix of the two, is what sets it apart from other options out there. To put it simply, these designs could easily pass as decor, but they’re also subtle enough to be worn for a variety of occasions, whether you’re chilling with friends or attending a formal event.

Gather some inspiration for how to wear this style ahead, and see why it’s worth adding a wallpaper print dress to your closet as warmer weather approaches.

We First Noticed Wallpaper Print Dresses On the Spring 2020 Runways

Christopher Kane’s version was slightly psychedelic.

Miu Miu’s included an embellished top.

The micro wallpaper print at Marc Jacobs commanded attention.

In Real Life, This Trend Is Very Wearable

You can quickly style your dress over a turtleneck for those chilly, in-between days.

It Will Come In Handy Once Things Heat Up

A pair of sneakers, a layered necklace, and a belt will instantly create a standout look.

It’s the Perfect Throw-on-and-Go Piece

We can already see ourselves reaching for one on lazy, rainy days.

This Trend Doesn’t Have to Be Dressy

You can tone it down with black boots and a leather jacket.

You Can Have Fun Experimenting

Layer your dress over pants for an early ’00s-inspired outfit.

Invest in a Maxi Dress With a Wallpaper Print

Just in case late-spring or summer weddings creep back onto your calendar.

Keep Other Spring Staples in Mind

A classic beige trench will balance out bright and bolder options.

Play Around With Accessories

Cinch your waist with a belt or spice things up with the addition of a scarf.