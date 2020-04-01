‘wake-up’:-message-yet-to-sink-in-for-nrl,-afl

There was a saying in old China that said: ‘yuàn nǐ shēng huó zài yǒu qù de shí dài’ which translated means “may you live in interesting times”. Interesting times would certainly be understating the situation right now as the world goes through upheaval.

Life, as we have known it and what we have all been used to and what was the norm, is no longer the case.

Everything has changed. Society needs to accept the changes and make the best of what is going on till it all passes, from daily routines to sport. The impact on global sport is phenomenal and blatantly evident. Sport is an escape for the vast majority of humans globally, but not at the present.

Nobody wants to miss their fix of a ball being kicked and the roar of fans cheering a goal or hearing the thwack of leather on willow or the sound of felt contacting the strings of a composite racquet as an athlete moves across a surface as if on a dance floor.

People around the world have managed to accept the suspension of their sport but it just seems that here, in Australia, there has been more of a reluctance to accept the situation. The greater concern has been about the financial situation rather than the greater reality … potential grave illness.

Let’s face it, the two main football codes in this country are essentially “local”. The NRL and AFL are nowhere near having major international mandates and yet their administrations, the NRL in particular along with the game’s commentators, have failed to be realistic about the situation.

It has been about the money the sport will lose, it has been about the mortgages the players have to pay, it has been about their family situations, it has been about the potential collapse of the league because the reserves are not necessarily there, and so on.

Very little in the overall concern has been about the health situation. It has been a case of “poor me” with the sport itself and its financial plight.

It’s so reminiscent of a scene from The Devil Wears Prada: “Oh poor me, poor me. And you wonder why you don’t get a gold star. Wake up.”

Why is the football and its participants in this country, which is minor in the scheme of things internationally, different to any other sport?

Consider tennis, which has been shut down for weeks already, and now officially shut down until June 7 and, depending on Wimbledon’s decision, likely to be off the grid until late July. There is nothing happening, and this is a sport with financial interest that would dwarf that of football in Australia.

Still, tennis’ number one decision in shutting down was out of concern for health because of health and fitness. If health is missing there would be no sport anyway and there would be no financial gain.

The dollar, the pound, the euro was never a factor in the decision, and it was accepted without quibble by the players, the administrators, the commentators.

The likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Serena Williams, Ash Barty have made a stack of money and would not be concerned about that aspect, but they are a very minor percentage of the global sport that is tennis. In a normal year the vast majority of tennis players are at break even or make some money. They are not rolling in it and now there is no income for them.

“I am trying to save the savable,” a well-respected player manager said. “All sponsors are shutting down and stopping payments and especially the younger players are at risk, but I hang in there and work more than before.”

The tennis players are only the face of the sport – there are the umpires, the tournament staff, the physios and trainers and so on. They are all foregoing income.

The footballers are on contracts which, from what is understood, averages out at $300k in the NRL. There are gripes they must take a pay cut with way too many commentators harping on about the poor players having their pay reduced by 50 per cent, 70 per cent or whatever. The footballers are still gaining income and good luck to them but enough with the commentary that they’re being hard done by.

If the league gets into financial hard times, it is bad management. What have they done with the billions that came in with broadcast rights? On the one hand the CEO Todd Greenberg and chairman Peter V’landys of the NRL can offer clubs $425k but then arrogantly demand the Federal Government give them a stimulus package.

On the Continuous Call Team program on 2GB, the former head of the NRL, John Quayle, made it clear the league has been “living beyond its means”.

The tournament at Indian Wells had an economic impact of $US400 million, just that one tournament, with its cancellation there was nothing in the area. The Miami tournament moved to a new facility last year and every year the stands around the centre court have to be constructed as it is placed in the middle of a football stadium (The Hard Rock Stadium), this year no event and an extraordinary financial hit. And if Wimbledon cancels, the further impact will be mega, however the All England Club was very clever as they took out special pandemic insurance.

And a by the by … would this not be an opportunity for the footballers to offer their services or make donations or use their foundations, if they have one, to help in the situation whether it be donating money or buying masks or whatever? Maybe they have but there has been no talk of that.

