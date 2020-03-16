Waka Flocka Reveals His Thoughts About ‘Flip The Switch’ Challenge – His Wife, Tammy Rivera Disagrees

The Flip The Switch challenge had a lot of couples all over the world having fun online, but it seems that not quite everyone is here for it. For instance, Waka Flocka shared his opinion on the challenge, and you can definitely see that he’s not loving it at all.

Check out what Waka shared on social media account about this really popular challenge.

‘Never will I act or dress like a female: Not for promo. Not for comedy and damn sure not for a fucking challenge. Where’s the be a real man challenge 🤔 it’s like being feminine a wave 🤦🏾‍♂️ please stay W👁KE #WhatTheFlocka,’ he posted.

His wife, Tammy Rivera, hopped in the comments to tell him that no one cares about his opinion, and all that people want these days is to have fun: ‘WAKA no one cares let ppl enjoy themselves damn..’

Someone told Tammy: ‘Damn should never give the internet a reason to laugh at yo man by the words you said @wakaflocka I feel you on this.’

Someone else said: ‘The thing is, it’s for fun. Some men know for a fact they aren’t gay. Just like when fathers polish their nails with their daughters. If you know truly what you are and what you stand for, something as simple as switching clothes will not make me feel less of a man.’

One other follower posted this: ‘It’s about programming black boys to act like a woman! And want them to implement woman traits! The masculine male is dying fast from the media!’

Someone else posted this: ‘These 🤡 doing anything for attention. Some use oh I was doing with my kid.. you can also read a book or take em outside 🤦🏾‍♂️ the lost tribe.’

Tammy was recently in the spotlight when she had a party together with Waka.

There, Kandi Burruss showed a lot of support for Tammy and attended her recent party. She shared some new pics from the event, and fans were drooling over the ladies’ outfits.



Post Views:

0





