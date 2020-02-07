Waiting for Anya
Release Date:
February 7, 2020
| Not Rated
Starring:
Anjelica Huston, Elsa Zylberstein, Frederick Schmidt, Gilles Marini, Jean Reno, Joséphine de La Baume, Nicholas Rowe, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Frost, Thomas Kretschmann, Tómas Lemarquis
Summary:
Adapted from the novel by the author of War Horse, Waiting for Anya follows Jo Lalande (Noah Schnapp), a thirteen-year-old shepherd boy, and reclusive widow Horcada (Anjelica Huston), who come together with their village to help smuggle Jewish children into Spain during the harrows of WWII.
Director:
Ben Cookson
Genre(s):
Drama, War
Rating:
Not Rated
Runtime:
109 min
