Waiting for Anya

Movie Details & Credits

Vertical Entertainment |

Release Date:
February 7, 2020

| Not Rated

Starring:

Anjelica Huston, Elsa Zylberstein, Frederick Schmidt, Gilles Marini, Jean Reno, Joséphine de La Baume, Nicholas Rowe, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Frost, Thomas Kretschmann, Tómas Lemarquis

Summary:

Adapted from the novel by the author of War Horse, Waiting for Anya follows Jo Lalande (Noah Schnapp), a thirteen-year-old shepherd boy, and reclusive widow Horcada (Anjelica Huston), who come together with their village to help smuggle Jewish children into Spain during the harrows of WWII.

Director:
Ben Cookson

Genre(s):

Drama, War

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:
109 min

