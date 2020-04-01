wacko-maria’s-hawaiian-shirts-are-dripping-in-basquiat’s-artwork

Brand: Wacko Maria

Season: SS20

Key Pieces: The shirt in slide #1 features details from Basquiat’s In Italian (1983)

Release Date: April 4

Buy: Wacko Maria

Editor’s Notes: For Spring/Summer 2020, high-end Japanese streetwear brand Wacko Maria has tapped the estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat for three boxy-fit Hawaiian shirts that sport artwork by the iconic New York artist. The shirts feature prints from some of Basquiat’s most notable paintings including In Italian (1983), Untitled, (1984) and Untitled (Three Kings) which are complemented with crisp white buttons and notched lapels.

To learn more about Basquiat's impact and legacy in the art world and beyond, head here.

