wa-ale:-a-remarkable-private-island-resort-in-the-andaman-sea

I’ve been hiking through Wa Ale’s thick jungle for a couple of hours when I set eyes on Honeymoon Beach. The sun is just starting to sink below the horizon, setting the sky ablaze in a fiery amber glow, as the waves crash against the shore.

Storm clouds are gathering in the distance, but all I want to do is throw my sticky, knackered body into the surf. It’s only when I plunge into the water that I realise just how high the waves are — they smash over my head, tangle my limbs under the water and, in one humiliating moment, swiftly yank my bikini bottoms down to my ankles. In short? It’s brilliant.

I’ve just reached the shore when the lightning strikes. There’s a distant rumble of thunder, and we’re quickly hustled onto the boat that’s waiting for us in the choppy surf. The owner of Wa Ale, Chris Kingsley, is anxious to get us back to base camp before the storm arrives. But the fun is far from over. With a glint in his eye, Chris helps me onto the bow of the boat, so I can perch on its edge as we zoom over the crest of the waves. We pick up speed and the wind whips through my hair as I whoop and holler into the stormy sky, fulfilling every desert island fantasy I’ve ever had. Wa Ale is a truly remarkable spot.

Opened in 2018, this private island resort in Myanmar’s Myeik Archipelago could be the poster child for eco-tourism. The resort funds the Lampi Foundation, and its checklist of accomplishments is incredible, from providing medical facilities in the nearby village of Salet Galet, to the conservation project that’s put more than 8,000 baby sea turtles back in the ocean. It’s a bugger to get to, though — it takes a full 24 hours to reach Wa Ale from Heathrow, between planes, cars and boats. This is where a decent tour operator comes in handy — Experience Travel Group handled all the transfers and border controls, which would be nightmarish otherwise. There was a point, on the final boat ride, when I wondered if any destination can be worth this much hassle.

An aerial shot of Wa Ale (Scott A. Woodward)

But then we pull into Mangrove Bay and any bleary-eyed, jet-lagged doubts are instantly blown out of the water. Huge, lusciously green peaks rise up behind the mangroves, as monkeys watch from their branches. Impossibly blue water laps gently at the side of the boat, so blissfully warm that any second spent out of it seems like a waste.

Eleven tented villas sit along the shore, each shrouded in the thick canopy of trees. Inside, a huge four-poster bed sits on a wooden platform, draped in a hand-woven blanket. There are tables made from Indonesian teak roots, dreamily plush couches and a heavenly outdoor bathroom, where you can shower among the massive palm leaves and vines (keeping a close eye out for the pythons that nest in the treetops — thankfully, I see none). But the star of it all is the sea. The sound of the waves is there when I fall asleep and there when I wake, and the soundtrack is as calming as a month-long meditation.

One of the luxury tented rooms (Scott Woodward)

Each morning, I pad along the shore to the Pavilion, tuck into freshly-baked English muffins and coffee, and watch as head chef Aung Soe walks back and forth to the kitchen with that day’s harvest. He might be carrying an armful of French beans from the garden, or a freshly caught barracuda, to be slow roasted with garam masala and served with roasted aubergine for dinner. No meal is ever repeated, and the tables groan with tea leaf salads, pizzas straight from the coals and Vietnamese spring rolls.

I spend my days snorkelling among rays and Moorish idols, hiking through swarms of butterflies in the rainforest and doing yoga in a hut overlooking the beach. I kayak through the mangroves, take boats to deserted islands and drink sundowners from a beanbag at the beach bar.

But while the days are filled with sun-soaked lunches and swims, it’s the evenings that I adore. On my final night, I make it back to my tent just as the skies open and torrential rain soaks me almost instantly. The wind whips through the mesh windows and the curtains billow, like I’m the star of a Meatloaf video. Once again, the lightning rips through the sky, cracking the night in two. It’s utterly mesmerising, and as I snuggle up in bed I can’t tear my eyes away from the show.

Details

An eight-night trip, including three nights in Bangkok and five all-inclusive at Wa Ale (waaleresort.com) starts at £4,407pp with Experience Travel Group (experiencetravelgroup.com), including all flights, guided transfers and excursions.