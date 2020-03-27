w-mi-teacher-spreads-smiles-during-quarantine

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 / 07: 37 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 27, 2020 / 07: 37 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several educators are going above and beyond during the shutdown

to make sure their students are still learning and connected,

But at least one teacher is also just spreading smiles.

Ian Grell, an 8th-grade teacher at The Potter’s House school in Grand Rapids, sings tunes like his own version of Disney’s “Into the Unknown,” the new hit song from Frozen 2.

Some of his lyrics include this bit: “everyone I’ve ever loved emoji’s me on Vine but when my

parents focus me, I grunt and spit and whine. I’ve had enough of quarantine, I

yearn for something new. I’m afraid of choosing to follow Grell into Google

Classroom, Google Classroom, Google Classroom.”

You can hear his version of the song online.

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Coronavirus Resources