w.-mi-man-locked-down-in-italy:-covid-19-is-‘not-a-joke’

by: Leon Hendrix

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 12: 03 AM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 12: 03 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The day Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued

a stay-at-home order in Michigan, Jonny Vitale had already been under a much

stricter lockdown in Sicily for three weeks.

The Grand Rapids-area native now wonders if his home in West

Michigan will suffer the same consequences Italy has from the coronavirus

pandemic.

COVID-19 has taken a deadly toll on Italy, claiming hundreds of

lives each day of late. Saturday nearly 800 deaths were reported in a 24-hour

period. Monday reports indicated more than 600 new deaths were added to the

toll.

The country remains in a strict lockdown state, with police

patrols approaching those who are seen in the streets. Checkpoints are used to

help limit the number of times people leave their homes.

“It’s like a desert. There is nobody on the streets,” Vitale told

News 8 in a streaming video interview Monday, just after midnight, Tuesday

morning in Italy. “Very rarely do you see cars in (normally) high traffic

areas.”

Vitale lives with his wife in Italy and talks with his family in

West Michigan daily. He also sees the headlines coming out in the United States

and follows them closely.

“It just seems like there’s been a two-week delay in the United

States with what’s going on here in Italy,” Vitale said. “I just feel like

we’ve been two weeks ahead.”

The infrastructure for medical care is stronger in the United

States, Vitale said, but he fears the response among Americans might mean the

spread is worse.

“I think Italians were very quick to go into quarantine. I think

it was easier for them,” Vitale said. “I think a lot of the reaction that I’ve

seen in the United States is people taking it somewhat less serious … It needs

to be taken more seriously before it gets completely out of hand.”

Vitsle’s

message to Americans is simple when it comes to the Coronavirus:

Take it seriously.

“It’s not a joke. You could be a carrier. You don’t know who you could infect. You don’t know if you’re sick. It’s very scary. Just stay at home,” Vitale said. “It’s tragic here and I would hate to see it become severely tragic in the United States as well.”

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: