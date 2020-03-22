VP Mike Pence, wife Karen test negative for COVID-19

by: Nexstar Media Wire

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – JANUARY 23: Vice President of the United States Mike Pence (R) and his wife Karen Pence (L) during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum on January 23, 2020 in Jerusalem, Israel. Heads of State gathering in Jerusalem to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz will be the “largest diplomatic event in Israel’s history,” according to the country’s Foreign Minister. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen have tested negative for COVID-19, per VP Press Secretary Katie Miller.

The two were tested Saturday after a staff member in Pence’s office tested positive for coronavirus this week.

Pence said that his staffer who tested positive for the virus is “doing well,” had “mild” cold-like symptoms for a day and a half, and has not been at the White House since Monday.

No additional information is available at this time.

