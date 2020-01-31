Voters approved Prop P for public safety in St. Louis County. A council member wants to keep it that way

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar presents a plaque to recently promoted Lt. Keith Wildhaber on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, during the first public meeting of the newly appointed St. Louis County Police Department Board of Police Commissioners in the St. Louis County Council Chambers in Clayton. Wildhaber won a nearly $20 million verdict against the county in a discrimination case after being passed up 23 times for promotion. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch says he wants to make sure the P in Proposition P never stands for “plaintiff.”In a memo to the county counselor’s office, Fitch has asked that a bill be drafted that would bar the county from using Prop P revenue to settle lawsuits or pay judgments.The 3rd District Republican also wants to prohibit the use of Prop P funds for the county’s self-insurance fund, a savings account that absorbs the blows of a big settlement or judgment.The action comes as the county may be on the hook for a nearly $20 million verdict in a police department workplace discrimination lawsuit. Officials in County Executive Sam Page’s administration have not disclosed where the money would come from.Fitch has accused Page’s administration of stonewalling his efforts to learn their plans for Prop P after he raised questions about an email that suggested Prop P was “over-budgeted.” At the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, said she didn’t think the council needed to look into the issue, but Councilman Mark Harder, R-7th District, made a motion to hold a hearing anyway. His motion appeared to pass in voice vote with only Clancy voting no.“These are all questions that would come up during a discussion of Prop P that they don’t want to have,” Fitch said on Wednesday.It was not known when Fitch’s proposed legislation would be introduced or whether the council would have time to enact it before late February deadlines to resolve the case of then-Sgt. Keith Wildhaber, who alleged that Police Chief Jon Belmar and his administration repeatedly passed him over for promotion because of his sexuality.St. Louis County voters overwhelmingly voted to create the half-cent sales tax for public safety in April 2017. The tax is projected to raise nearly $50 million per year for St. Louis County. But the ballot issue did not clearly define how the funds were to be used, leading to competition among departments and concerns that money in the general fund traditionally used to pay for policing would be siphoned away for other uses.The council has stepped in twice before to set boundaries for the use of Prop P funds. In October 2017, the council passed an ordinance depositing Prop P funds into a separate account in the county budget and requiring hearings on how the money is to be spent. And the ordinance set up an internet portal where the public could track how the proceeds were spent.In May, the council clarified that only certain county departments could receive Prop P proceeds: the police department, jail, prosecuting attorney’s office, county counselor’s office, family court and municipal court. And the council agreed that Prop P revenue would never supplant the police department’s traditional funding from the county’s general fund.Over the past two years, the county has committed Prop P money to raises for police and other public safety workers, new positions and equipment and even the construction of a new precinct office.It remains unclear whether the county could use Prop P to pay Wildhaber, who was promoted to lieutenant this year and placed in command of a diversity and inclusion unit.How much of the verdict the county will pay is the subject of ongoing court-ordered mediation between lawyers for the county and Wildhaber that is expected to wrap up soon. The county would have insurance coverage for the first $12.5 million, as the first $2.5 million would come from the county’s self-insurance fund and a “special excess policy” would pay the next $10 million. But county officials have said their insurance policies may not cover the damages.Beth Orwick, the county counselor, said she could not comment on the case.But if the county owed cash to Wildhaber, and Prop P was not used, the money would likely have to come from the general fund, which makes up about half of the county budget and funds several departments.The council chairwoman, Clancy, said the debate “raises an interesting question when there is a lawsuit that involves one of our departments … who should be responsible for paying for it?”She said the council would “think creatively about this issue, and I’m really hesitant to close off any options.”

The council originally authorized $75,000 for Lewis Rice, and on Nov. 26 increased the amount to $150,000. The latest request for an increase …

The chairman of the overhauled St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners promised changes that would make the board more accessible to th…

Now a lieutenant, Keith Wildhaber will command a new Diversity and Inclusion Unit in the police department effective Jan. 1, Chief Jon Belmar …

St. Louis County may have failed to notify its insurer that a police sergeant had filed a discrimination lawsuit, which means the county might…

Two civil rights groups blasted St. Louis County for taking a “hypocritical” and “shameful” legal stance in a discrimination case despite comm…

The lawyers hired by St. Louis County to help with post-trial motions in the case filed a 63-page motion, using the same legal argument that m…

Dr. Laurie Punch, of Ferguson, and Thomasina Hassler, of Black Jack, will become the first African American women to serve on the county polic…

“We’ve turned down a lot of other work because of the time we have put into this case,” said one of the attorneys.

The image from the party at Just John, a dance club in the city’s Grove business district, raised eyebrows across political circles. And it sh…

St. Louis County could trim its $19.9 million liability. And for every day that’s not paid, there’s also $4,928 in interest.

St. Louis County is facing budget cuts and its fund reserves are depleted. Where will it get $20 million to pay Sgt. Keith Wildhaber?

The council unanimously approved Michelle Schwerin and William Ray Price Jr. to the board.

Russ Riggan and Sam Moore asked the judge to double their normal hourly rates, saying they deserve $610,855 in fees as well as about $6,500 in…

“Anytime you have a situation as significant as this, you have to look at these as an ability to change and get better,” he said in his first …

Conflicting testimony is common at trials, but experts say proving perjury is an arduous task.

A retired judge and a lawyer are among the county executive’s picks to replace two members of the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners.

Wildhaber offered to settle his discrimination lawsuit for $850,000 plus a promotion to lieutenant six months before a jury awarded him nearly…

St. Louis county executive blasted legal staff for having argued that Wildhaber’s case should be dismissed because it is legal to discriminate…

“Chief Belmar is not a quitter, he is a leader,” Page told the crowd of several hundred gathered at the Ritz-Carlton during the fourth annual …

The police board said its outside review will include a look at hiring practices, inclusion in the department, the department’s policies and p…

Roland Corvington, chairman of the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners, resigned on Monday. And another member of the five-member c…

In a lawsuit filed Jan. 10, Sgt. Keith Wildhaber claims a former St. Louis County Police Board member told him to “tone down your gayness” if …

Sierra Coleman had been charged with assault and theft (of a frying pan) in the 2016 incident but the case was dismissed Friday.

About 20 protesters — including St. Louis Alderman Megan Ellyia Green — were taken into custody on Washington Avenue downtown.

James Kempf, 45, is being sought following the shooting Thursday evening that killed 66-year-old John Colter.

Matthew J. Zulpo, 40, allegedly seized the woman by the neck and told her, “New plan, you’re kidnapped,” according to court documents.

Timothy Blassingame, 19, was sentenced Wednesday for two carjackings in St. Louis, two armed robberies and one attempted robbery, officials said.

The driver drifted into oncoming traffic, according to Illinois State Police.

James Kempf, 45, was being sought Monday following a shooting Thursday evening that killed his father-in-law, 66-year-old John Colter.

Dr. Angela K. Williams misused prescription pads and pretended to be patients to obtain the pain pills, federal prosecutors said.

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar presents a plaque to recently promoted Lt. Keith Wildhaber on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, during the first public meeting of the newly appointed St. Louis County Police Department Board of Police Commissioners in the St. Louis County Council Chambers in Clayton. Wildhaber won a nearly $20 million verdict against the county in a discrimination case after being passed up 23 times for promotion. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com