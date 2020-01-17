vote-for-the-radio-times-moment-of-the-year-at-the-2020-audio-and-radio-industry-awards

Great radio stops us in our tracks.

It grips, it surprises, it captivates, it stays in the memory. No other medium affects us in the same way.

The upcoming ARIAs – the Baftas of radio – honour all aspects of both radio and podcasts, and RadioTimes and RadioTimes.com are sponsoring the Moment of the Year category. It’s the award that recognises the power that audio has to thrill, move and astonish, and it’s the only category at the ARIAs to be decided by public vote.

So what was the greatest radio moment of the year up until September 2019? In conjunction with the Radio Academy (the organisers of the ARIAs), we’ve come up with a shortlist of ten moments, based on submissions from academy members, all of them remarkable in their own way.

Now all you have to do is listen to the moments below, and choose the one you think is the greatest.

Will it be an amazing interview? A dramatic news story? A piece of vivid commentary? Dazzling presentation?

Your votes will decide, with the result announced at the ARIAs on Wednesday 4 March at the London Palladium.

Get listening, and get voting!