vogue-williams-reveals-son-theodore-needs-‘procedure’-on-his-toe-after-holiday-accident

Vogue Williams has revealed her son with Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews will need a minor ‘procedure’ on his toe after an accident while on holiday in St Barts.

Ouch.

The 34-year-old mother and former Dancing with the Stars contestant took to Instagram to share the news about her adorable son, Theodore.

Uploading a photo of her little bubba to her Instagram story, the Irish model wrote as a caption: ‘My poor little angel had an accident this morning… He is so brave, one procedure on his toe and he will be brand new.’

The details surrounding the accident are unclear, but Vogue then posted a video of her brave little boy several hours after breaking the news.

In the video, Theo looks into the camera as mummy films during feeding time.

With food dripping down his face and all over his chest, Vogue narrated: ‘Show me – where’s your foot? What’d you do? What’d you do to your foot?’

She then panned the camera down to her one-year-old son’s foot and – sure enough – it was all wrapped up in a bandage.

Vogue then shared adorable photos of Theo on the beach, with a plastic bag wrapped around his foot so his little injury couldn’t get sand or water on it.

We hope you’re alright, Theodore.

Spencer opened up last year about trying for baby number two with Vogue.

The 31-year-old MiC star beamed over his son: ‘I can’t really imagine life without him so being a father is an absolute joy. I can’t wait for baby number two.

‘We don’t have a set date on when we’re going to try but we like a large family and both love children. We’ll see how things go.’

Maybe Theodore will have a little sibling sometime soon.





