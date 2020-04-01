vogue-online-shopping-night-april-2020:-top-beauty-and-home-sales

You can save big on retailers like Sheridan, Koala, Adairs and endota.One of our favourite sale events of the year has finally arrived! Vogue Online Shopping Night kicked off at noon Wednesday 1 April and wraps up at midnight on Thursday 2 April.That’s right, you’ve only got 36 hours to access these sweet savings and shop ’till you drop.Vogue Only Shopping Night, also known as VOSN, is primarily a fashion-based sale event. While there is a huge amount of fashion offers (which you can check out here), other categories like home and beauty aren’t forgotten.In fact, there are some pretty sweet deals this year that you’re going to want to take advantage of.Social distancing is the new norm, so why not take this time to re-do your bedroom? You are going to be spending a lot more time in it! To help you along the way, we suggest checking out the deals at Sheridan, Koala and Adairs.And if you want the spa experience at home, we recommend checking out the range available at endota spa. The brand is offering 30% off site-wide – and there’s never been a better time to spoil yourself.Keep on scrolling to check out all the best deals, spanning across a number of categories. For more, you can also check out our Vogue Online Shopping Night hub. It’s where you can find all the deals in one place. Happy shopping!The best home and beauty sales to shop during VOSN April 2020

Main Image: Instagram user vogueliving