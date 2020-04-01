vogue-online-shopping-night-april-2020:-the-top-items-to-get-your-hands-on

Turn self-isolation into self-care with these must-have items.With strict social distancing measures now in place Australia-wide, your physical and mental wellbeing has likely taken a bit of a hit. Luckily, many of the stores involved in the current Vogue Online Shopping Night are stocking items that can help to get you back on track.From cute loungewear that will get you out of your PJs without compromising on comfort, to quality sneakers that will ease you back into jogging, these are our top picks of products to nab yourself a bargain on.1. ASOS DESIGN cable sweat & legging setWhere to buy: ASOSDiscount: 25% offNow that you’re spending a lot more time at home, it’s time to ditch the jeans in favour of something more comfortable. Our recommendation? This cable design loungewear set from ASOS. Not only is it stylish enough to wear during your next virtual work meeting, but it’s every bit as comfortable as wearing pyjamas all day long.Plus, when it’s time to get back into jeans again, the top will make for an adorable pairing. Nab it for a steal today with 25% off site-wide at ASOS.2. Endota Spa Signature Blend Hand TherapyWhere to buy: Endota SpaDiscount: 30% offWith the amount of hand washing we’ve all been doing lately, your hands are likely looking a little worse for wear. Give them some extra TLC with Endota’s Signature Blend Hand Therapy, which contains nourishing ingredients like shea butter that will have your skin hydrated in no time.With 30% off too, you can pick up some other skincare goodies and treat yourself to an at-home spa to make up for those missed beauty appointments.3. Women’s Nike Joyride Run sneakersWhere to buy: Foot LockerDiscount: 20% off all women’s full-priced shoes and apparelWhether you’re taking this time to get back into jogging, or are taking full advantage of free yoga tutorials online, investing in a quality pair of sneakers is the way to go. A pair of stylish kicks will not only get you motivated, but they’ll also provide your feet with the proper support they need.We recommend these Nike Joyride Run sneakers which have tiny foam beads underfoot to make you feel like you’re running on clouds.4. Home Republic Lennox Potted Fern LaceWhere to buy: AdairsDiscount: 10% off everythingIf you’re currently working from home, now is the perfect time to spruce up your home office environment. Adding plants, candles and other small decorations to your desk can make the space more soothing and help you to refocus.Browse a range of cute décor at bargain prices, like this Potted Fern that’s currently on sale at Adairs.5. Recycled Polyester Knit DressWhere to buy: GlassonsDiscount: 20% offNow that the weather is starting to cool, it’s time to get your winter wardrobe sorted. While you may not have too much use for coats this year, today’s sales are a good opportunity to stock up on cosy knits you can curl up in at home.We’re currently in love with this sky blue knit dress from Glassons, which also happens to be made from 98% recycled polyester. Green and chic? We’ll take two.6. 111SKIN Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask x 8Where to buy: NET-A-PORTERDiscount: 20% offEven though you’re likely to have forgone your daily makeup routine, stress can still wreak absolute havoc on your skin. Use this isolation period as a time to unwind and take care of yourself both inside and out.These eye masks from 111SKIN are designed to help brighten and revitalise tired skin, making them perfect to pop on while you meditate or binge Tiger King on Netflix.7. Quick Dry Luxury Unisex BathrobeWhere to buy: SheridanDiscount: 40% offIf there’s anything more comfortable than a bathrobe, we are yet to discover it. Whether you’re getting cosy before bed or want something comfortable to rug up in while you’re not feeling well, you can’t go past this luxury bathrobe from Sheridan.One of the retailer’s most popular items, the Quick Dry Robe is made from ultra-fine cotton to give it a super soft feel. Grab it today for a bargain, with 40% off everything site-wide.8. Aje. The Baroque Pearl DropsWhere to buy: David JonesDiscount: 25% off a range of full-priced fashion, shoes and accessoriesWith all the craziness of the past month or so, it may have slipped your mind that Mother’s Day is just around the corner. If you aren’t able to see your Mum this year, you can still make her day by picking out something she’ll love and having it shipped right to her door.David Jones is currently taking 25% off a great range of full-priced items, making it the perfect place to find a great gift. We especially like these freshwater pearl drop earrings by Aje. that she can wear the next time you can take her out for dinner.

