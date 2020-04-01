vogue-online-shopping-night-april-2020-is-now-officially-underway

VOSN is back, which means you can currently nab a discount on major labels like Aje, Bec + Bridge, Nobody Denim and heaps more.Despite the fact that many brick and mortar stores are temporarily closed to try and minimise the spread of COVID-19, Vogue’s biannual Online Shopping Night is surging ahead. The massive 36-hour long shopping event is likely to be a welcome relief for participating stores, as it manages to draw in a ton of avid fashion fans every time it’s on.The shopping extravaganza officially kicked off today (Wednesday 1 April) at 12pm, which means that a huge range of retailers are already running red hot deals. As always, a bunch of major fashion labels head the event, including Aje, M J Bale and Bec + Bridge.Popular fashion retailers are also offering some major discounts, with 30% off new season styles at Stylerunner, 25% off site-wide at ASOS and 20% off at Glassons.Though it is primarily a fashion event, you’ll also find sales across other categories including beauty, homewares and accessories, giving you plenty of opportunity to snap up some great new gear.To shop the deals, you can simply head on over to our VOSN hub page and check out the must-have offers from all your favourite retailers. Some deals will need a promotional code entered at the checkout, so make sure you click to reveal the code before you start adding to cart.While some offers may be extended, most are set to wrap up at midnight tomorrow (Thursday 2 April), so you’ll have to be quick to make the most of the savings.What is Vogue Online Shopping Night?Vogue Online Shopping Night is one of the biggest sale events in the Australian calendar. Typically run twice a year, the exclusive event sees prices dropped on a range of high-end fashion labels that otherwise rarely discount their wares.This makes it the perfect opportunity to stock up your wardrobe for the season ahead without dipping into your savings account.

Main image: Facebook user Bec + Bridge