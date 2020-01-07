vogue-italia-ditches-photoshoots-for-illustrations-in-a-bid-to-be-more-sustainable

Vogue is known as the fashion Bible as it is filled with beautiful photoshoots, with all the latest looks.

But have you ever thought about how much goes into each of those amazing pictures?

To highlight the problem and try to reduce their carbon footprint, this month, Vogue Italia decided to only feature illustrations.

Editor-in-chief Emanuele Farneti said the January issue was believed to be the first time a Vogue magazine has gone photo-less since photography was invented.

In his editorial, Farneti said the initiative was part of Vogue’s new environmentally focused mission statement, which was articulated last month and signed by the editors of all 26 editions of the Conde Nast publication.

Talking about what went into producing Vogue Italia’s September issue, which is typically the biggest of the year, Emanuele said:

‘One hundred and fifty people involved. About twenty flights and a dozen or so train journeys. Forty cars on standby. Sixty international deliveries. Lights switched on for at least 10 hours non-stop, partly powered by gasoline-fueled generators. Food waste from the catering services. Plastic to wrap the garments. Electricity to recharge phones, cameras,’ he wrote.

The magazine had eight different illustrated covers and the fashion articles focus on reusing older clothes.

The artists included David Salle, Vanessa Beecroft, Cassi Namoda, Milo Manara, Delphine Desane, Paolo Ventura, and Yoshitaka Amano. Models were styled in Gucci and then drawn by each artist.

And the money they have saved is going toward restoring Querini Stampalia Onlus in Venice – a student foundation that was severely damaged by high tide floods in November.

