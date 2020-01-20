vodafone:-how-to-make-customer-services-listen-to-your-complaint

It can be hard to get your complaint heard, and even harder to get it resolved. Below, we explain everything you need to know to effectively complain to Vodafone, including the relevant addresses, social media pages and chief executive details.

History

The most recent telecoms complaints data from the communications regulator Ofcom shows that, in the second quarter of 2019, Vodafone ranked as the most complained-about provider for broadband.

The British telecoms company received 30 complaints per 100,000 customers for mobile, above the industry average of 13. By comparison, Sky received just five complaints per 100,000 customers, making it the least complained-about provider on the list.

For those with a grievance against Vodafone, we’ve listed everything you need to know below to get your complaint heard and resolved.

How to complain directly

Vodafone’s customer service team is on 033 33 040 441.

You can also complain using the online complaints form here or by writing to Customer Relations Manager, Vodafone Limited, The Connection, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 2FN. Vodafone says it will aim to respond within five days.

It used to be worthwhile sending a letter to the CEO marked “private and confidential”, but this isn’t as effective as it used to be now that so many people use it. However, it may be worth contacting the CEO of Vodafone by email.