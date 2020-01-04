vivo-s1-pro-price,-features-compared-with-vivo-s1:-which-one-should-you-buy?

Top 5 premium smartphones to buy in 2020













Vivo has launched the Vivo S1 Pro in India packing features like a Super AMOLED screen, 18W Dual-Engine fast charging, and a 48MP quad-rear camera setup. The phone comes in a single variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage for a price of Rs 19,900.

The new Vivo S1 Pro succeeds the Vivo S1, the company’s first S-series device in India. Since we have now two phones in the series, let’s compare the Vivo S1 and Vivo S1 Pro to get a clear look at what has changed in the Pro model.

Vivo S1 vs Vivo S1 Pro: Price and storage

As already mentioned, the Vivo S1 Pro comes in only a single storage model of 8GB RAM 128GB ROM for a price of Rs 19,900. The Vivo S1 was launched for a starting price of Rs 17,990 for the base model of 4GB RAM 128GB ROM, Rs 18,990 for the 6GB RAM 64GB ROM, and Rs 19,990 for the 6GB RAM 128GB ROM model.

Vivo S1 Pro launched in IndiaVivo

Comparatively, the launch price of both Vivo S1 and S1 Pro are almost the same for the 128GB model but the Vivo S1 is now available at a lower price. The Vivo S1 received a price cut and is now available for Rs 15,990 for the 4/128GB model and Rs 17,990 for both the 6/64GB and 6/128GB models on Flipkart.

Vivo S1 vs Vivo S1 Pro: Processor and battery

Vivo S1 is powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio P65 processor paired with Mali-G52 GPU whereas the Vivo S1 Pro is powered by the 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU.

Both the phones are backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W Dual-Engine fast charger that comes in the box. However, while the S1 sports a micro-USB port, the Pro model comes with a Type-C charging port.

Vivo S1 Pro launched in IndiaVivo

Vivo S1 vs Vivo S1 Pro: Camera and others

Vivo S1 features a triple rear camera setup where the primary 16MP camera sensor is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Vivo S1 Pro features a quad-rear camera setup where the primary 48MP sensor is clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP dedicated macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The front camera on both the phones is a 32MP selfie shooter. Also, both the phones run FunTouch OS based on Android 9 Pie and have a similar 6.38-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor.