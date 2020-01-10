vistara-sale-ends-tonight.-know-fares-of-domestic,-international-flights

Vistara sale will end tonight. The airline is offering tickets on discounted prices.
New Delhi:
Vistara Airlines that has completed five years of its operations in India, is offering a fifth anniversary sale with fares as low as Rs 995. The sale, that began yesterday, will end on January 10 midnight. The Vistara sale is applicable on domestic and international flights. One can book the flights using the airline’s website (www.airvistara.com), mobile app, through its airport ticket offices, call centres, and through online travel agencies and travel agents.
The sale window has been open for 48 hours. It started on midnight of January 9 for travel between January 25 and September 30, 2020. A minimum of 15 days advance purchase is required to make bookings, the airlines said.
The ticket prices for domestic travel start at Rs 995 for economy class, Rs 1,995 for premium economy and Rs 5,555 for business class. Fares for international flights start at Rs 14,555 (inclusive of all taxes and fees).
Vistara Sale: Here’s a complete break-up of ticket prices in domestic market:
|Origin
|Destination
|Lowest Economy Class Fare
|Chennai
|Delhi
|3,555
|Chennai
|Mumbai
|2,055
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|2,055
|Delhi
|Amritsar
|2,255
|Delhi
|Bagdogra
|3,295
|Delhi
|Bengaluru
|3,355
|Delhi
|Bhubaneswar
|3,055
|Delhi
|Chandigarh
|1,255
|Delhi
|Goa
|3,555
|Delhi
|Guwahati
|3,155
|Delhi
|Indore
|1,555
|Delhi
|Jodhpur
|2,355
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|2,605
|Delhi
|Leh
|1,495
|Delhi
|Lucknow
|1,555
|Delhi
|Patna
|2,095
|Delhi
|Pune
|2,855
|Delhi
|Raipur
|2,455
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|1,995
|Delhi
|Srinagar
|2,055
|Delhi
|Thiruvananthapuram
|4,555
|Delhi
|Udaipur
|2,555
|Delhi
|Varanasi
|2,055
|Dibrugarh
|Bagdogra
|995
|Hyderabad
|Delhi
|2,555
|Jammu
|Delhi
|2,255
|Jammu
|Srinagar
|1,255
|Jodhpur
|Mumbai
|2,995
|Khajuraho
|Varanasi
|2,995
|Kochin
|Delhi
|4,055
|Mumbai
|Bengaluru
|2,055
|Mumbai
|Chandigarh
|4,055
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|2,955
|Mumbai
|Goa
|1,955
|Mumbai
|Hyderabad
|1,495
|Mumbai
|Kolkata
|3,155
|Mumbai
|Udaipur
|3,255
|Mumbai
|Varanasi
|2,995
|Port Blair
|Chennai
|3,055
|Port Blair
|Kolkata
|3,995
|Source: airvistara.com
|Origin
|Destination
|Lowest Economy Class Fare
|Delhi
|Bangkok
|14,995
|Delhi
|Singapore
|20,495
|Mumbai
|Colombo
|14,555
|Mumbai
|Dubai
|18,555
|Mumbai
|Singapore
|21,995
|Source: airvistara.com
Vistara, a a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, began operations on January 9, 2015. In the last five years, Vistara has become a trusted choice for passengers and has expanded to become the sixth largest domestic airline in the country.