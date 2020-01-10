Home NEWS Vistara Sale Ends Tonight. Know Fares Of Domestic, International Flights

Vistara Sale Ends Tonight. Know Fares Of Domestic, International Flights

Vistara sale will end tonight. The airline is offering tickets on discounted prices.

New Delhi:

Vistara Airlines that has completed five years of its operations in India, is offering a fifth anniversary sale with fares as low as Rs 995. The sale, that began yesterday, will end on January 10 midnight. The Vistara sale is applicable on domestic and international flights. One can book the flights using the airline’s website (www.airvistara.com), mobile app, through its airport ticket offices, call centres, and through online travel agencies and travel agents.

The sale window has been open for 48 hours. It started on midnight of January 9 for travel between January 25 and September 30, 2020. A minimum of 15 days advance purchase is required to make bookings, the airlines said.

The ticket prices for domestic travel start at Rs 995 for economy class, Rs 1,995 for premium economy and Rs 5,555 for business class. Fares for international flights start at Rs 14,555 (inclusive of all taxes and fees).

Vistara Sale: Here’s a complete break-up of ticket prices in domestic market:

Origin Destination Lowest Economy Class Fare
Chennai Delhi 3,555
Chennai Mumbai 2,055
Delhi Ahmedabad 2,055
Delhi Amritsar 2,255
Delhi Bagdogra 3,295
Delhi Bengaluru 3,355
Delhi Bhubaneswar 3,055
Delhi Chandigarh 1,255
Delhi Goa 3,555
Delhi Guwahati 3,155
Delhi Indore 1,555
Delhi Jodhpur 2,355
Delhi Kolkata 2,605
Delhi Leh 1,495
Delhi Lucknow 1,555
Delhi Patna 2,095
Delhi Pune 2,855
Delhi Raipur 2,455
Delhi Ranchi 1,995
Delhi Srinagar 2,055
Delhi Thiruvananthapuram 4,555
Delhi Udaipur 2,555
Delhi Varanasi 2,055
Dibrugarh Bagdogra 995
Hyderabad Delhi 2,555
Jammu Delhi 2,255
Jammu Srinagar 1,255
Jodhpur Mumbai 2,995
Khajuraho Varanasi 2,995
Kochin Delhi 4,055
Mumbai Bengaluru 2,055
Mumbai Chandigarh 4,055
Mumbai Delhi 2,955
Mumbai Goa 1,955
Mumbai Hyderabad 1,495
Mumbai Kolkata 3,155
Mumbai Udaipur 3,255
Mumbai Varanasi 2,995
Port Blair Chennai 3,055
Port Blair Kolkata 3,995
Delhi Bangkok 14,995
Delhi Singapore 20,495
Mumbai Colombo 14,555
Mumbai Dubai 18,555
Mumbai Singapore 21,995
Vistara, a a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, began operations on  January 9, 2015. In the last five years, Vistara has become a trusted choice for passengers and has expanded to become the sixth largest domestic airline in the country.

