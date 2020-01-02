vishnu-vishal’s-new-year-celebration-with-his-girlfriend-jwala-gutta,-video-goes-viral

Vishnu Vishal is a leading actor in Tamil cinema, he has acted in many successful films and known for selecting meatier roles in movies. His performance last year, “Ratchasan”, was well received by critics and audience.

Actor Vishnu Vishal has posted the pictures on social media with pictures of the badminton player Jwala Gutta during New Year’s Eve. Recently, actor Vishnu Vishal has been selecting good stories and acting in films. Following the Ratchasan movie, he is acting in Prabhu Solomon direction including Garden and Jegajala Killadi.

In 2011, actor Vishnu Vishal got married to college colleague Ranjini Natraj. They now have a son, Aryan. The two have been in disagreement for years. Because of this, the two divorced last year. The couple has been married for almost 7 years now and is currently divorced from his wife Rajini.

My baby ❤️❤️ happy new year ❤️❤️ @TheVishnuVishal pic.twitter.com/gxSRyVOHVb — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) December 31, 2019



Following this, there were many reports on social media that actor Vishnu Vishal is getting married to actress Amala Paul. But Vishnu Vishal has denied that it is a rumour. Actor Vishnu Vishal has posted photos of the badminton player Jwala Gatta during New Year celebrations on his social media page.

Happy 2020 ❤️❤️…@TheVishnuVishal pic.twitter.com/Fkagebro5j — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) December 31, 2019



All the fans who have seen this are talking about the two. Also, when he interviewed Vishnu Vishal, he said, “I and Jwala are good friends. Since we have many friends, there are times when we need to meet. We’re just getting used to being good friends. Now I’m very scared to hear the word ‘wedding’. My idea is all about my move carrier. He’s saying that I don’t think about marriage right now. Fans have been criticising the photos of the two celebrating the New Year together on social media.