vishnu-vishal-and-jwala-gutta-to-get-married-after-coronavirus-lockdown?

Published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 12: 49 [IST]

Actor Vishnu Vishal is in relationship with Indian badminton player, Jwala Gutta. The couple has been posting their lovey-dovey pictures on social media. Ever since they confirmed the relationship with each other, Vishnu and Jwala fans have been eagerly waiting for their wedding. And guess what, their wait is going to be over soon! In an interview with a popular Telugu channel, Hyderabad-based badminton player, Jwala Gutta confirmed her relationship with Vishnu Vishal and said that they are going to get married soon. She said that her marriage with Vishnu Vishal is on cards and they will soon make a formal announcement at an appropriate time. Well, it seems like Vishnu and Jwala will get married after the 21 days Coronavirus lockdown, which was declared by PM Narendra Modi on March 24. After all, the Indian government has asked people not to host any mass-gatherings in which big-fat Indian weddings are also included. Considering the government's guidelines, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta seemed to have taken an ideal step. However, there is no confirmation about their marriage dates. A couple of days ago, Jwala Gutta shared a cosy picture with beau Vishnu Vishal on Instagram. She captioned the snap, "Missing my main ?￢ﾀﾝ". Well, due to the lockdown, everyone including celebrities, are staying at home. Replying to Jwala's post, Vishnu Vishal commented, "?things wil b alryt soon..❤️". Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal will next be seen in Kaadan, which will release in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. The film stars Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in key roles. The film was scheduled to be released on April 2, 2020, but due to the lockdown, it has been postponed.