vishnu-vishal-and-jwala-gutta-share-cozy-pictures-to-usher-in-new-year-[pics]

The relationship between South Indian actor Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Gutta Jwala has been out in the open for quite some time. The two celebrities have often shared pictures of themselves on their Twitter handles. The two now have decided to bring in the new year in each other’s company.

As the country welcomed 2020 and a new decade, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta took to Twitter and shared some cozy pics of celebrating the occasion together. The first picture shows two of them together in a selfie taken by Gutta. The second picture shows the two in a somewhat more intimate pose.

It has the actor kissing the former World Championship bronze medalist. But the two started sharing pictures even before the new year arrived. A few hours before the clock struck 12, Jwala shared a pic from what she described as the last workout of the year for both of them.

It was earlier this year that people became curious about the relationship between the two famous personalities after they started sharing pictures of themselves being together. At that time, the Tamil actor didn’t make a definite comment about the state of their relationship.

“We’ve known each other for a year or so now. We’ve made lots of common friends. So, we often spend time together with friends. We like each other as individuals and anything beyond that, at this point of time, is too early for comment. Yes, there’s a liking for each other, but for both of us, it’s (relationship) just taking a back seat because we have lots of work professionally,” Vishnu told Times of India.

Jwala Gutta with Vishnu VishalTwitter

But now, the two seem to be clear and confident about letting the world know of their liking for each other. One of the tweets posted by the former Commonwealth Games gold medalist describes Vishnu Vishal as “My baby.” She couldn’t be more assertive in expressing her feelings towards her beau.

Recent weeks have been very important for the Hyderabad-based shuttler. She recently opened a training center known as the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence for young sportspersons. Vishnu lent her support to this latest enterprise of Gutta and had posted a video about it on his Twitter timeline.

Vishnu Vishal has a sporting background himself. He was a cricketer in his young days before moving on to cinema after a leg-injury threatened his career. He got married in 2011 to Rajini Natraj, daughter of famous Tamil actor K Natraj. However, the two got divorced in late 2018.