vishnu-manchu-gets-emotional-as-his-wife-and-kids-are-stuck-in-usa;-watch-video

Published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 12: 58 [IST]

Novel Coronavirus outbreak has made everyone sit at home. Well, staying away from family, especially in tough times, is the worst thing to cope up with. Sadly, Vishnu Manchu is currently facing the same situation, where he and his wife got locked down in two different continents. The actor is currently in self-quarantine in his residence in Gachibowli whereas his wife, Viranica Manchu and children Ariana, Viviana, Avram and Arya Vidya are in another country. Vishnu Manchu recently shared a video of himself in which he got emotional and expressed his sadness for not staying with his family. The actor wrote, “All of us are in this together. Stay strong”. In the video, Vishnu Manchu said, “One of our family members who live abroad got diagnosed with stage 4 cancer at the end of February. So, all of us went to meet them. But because of my father’s birthday on March 19th, I came back home on March 7th soon after the surgery took place. Vini and the kids stayed back. But, before they could come back, the lockdown got imposed.” The actor hasn’t revealed which country they are in right now due to security reasons. But, Vishnu Manchu keeps in touch with his wife through video calls. “I video call them every day. I constantly worry about having trouble sleeping at night. I urge all the people who are in a similar stage not to find ways to get out of quarantine. Self-restraining and self-discipline are the need of the hour. I pray for strength for everyone,” he said. Also Read : Vishnu Manchu Makes Sensational Remarks About Heroes, Throws A Challenge At Them Well, due to the lockdown, International air services have been suspended, which left many people strangled in many different countries. Talking about work, Vishnu Manchu is currently busy with the film, Mosagallu. If reports are to be believed, the film releases in June this year.