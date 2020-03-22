virus-sequel:-here-is-what-aashiq-abu-has-to-say!

Virus, the Malayalam medical thriller is unarguably one of the most appreciated Indian films of recent times. The movie, which narrated Kerala’s fight against the Nipah virus, succeeded in impressing the audiences across the globe. Recently, it was rumoured that director Aashiq Abu is planning a sequel to Virus, based on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

However, in a recently held social media interaction, Aashiq Abu has finally put an end to the rumours surrounding the Virus sequel. When the audiences asked his about the next installment of Virus, the filmmaker made it clear that he has absolutely no plans to make a sequel to the acclaimed medical thriller. Aashiq also confirmed that he is not planning to make a film based on Coronavirus pandemic.

Thus, the director has finally put an end to the ongoing speculations regarding the possibilities of a sequel to Virus. The audiences are totally impressed with Aashiq Abu’s stern decision on making a sequel for the most acclaimed movie in his career.

Aashiq Abu is currently working on his upcoming production venture Halal Love Story, that features Indrajith Sukumaran and Joju George in the lead roles. The movie, which was originally slated to release for Vishu 2020, is now reportedly postponed due to the coronavirus scare.

When it comes to his film directing career, the filmmaker might make his Bollywood debut very soon. Recently, Aashiq Abu and scriptwriter Syam Pushkaran had visited Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at his residence Mannath. Reportedly, SRK, who is highly impressed with Virus, had invited the director-filmmaker duo for a lunch at his residence.

The sources suggest that Aashiq and Syam have narrated a storyline to Shah Rukh Khan and the actor has asked them to work on the screenplay. If things fall in place, Aashiq Abu-Syam Pushkaran duo’s SRK project, which will be an action thriller, will start rolling by the beginning of 2021.