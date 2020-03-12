This Rudy Gobert footage will go straight into the ‘this didn’t age well’ Hall of Fame.

Two days ago, the Utah Jazz’s All-Star centre made fun of the coronavirus crisis during a media appearance.

Gobert appeared in the team’s media room rather than in a scrum, with reporters seated well back as part of preventative measures against COVID-19.

The French star clearly thought that the whole scene was a joke, making light of things by touching every microphone and recorder on his way out of the press conference; in which he was asked about his team’s response to the outbreak.

Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert touches media microphones and recorders at a press conference. (Twitter)

It was light-hearted at the time, if somewhat foolish. Now, it’s deeply unfortunate.

Gobert was confirmed as a coronavirus carrier just as the Jazz were set to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road.

The centre was reported as suffering illness and his COVID-19 positive test came to light before tip-off at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Thunder player Chris Paul reportedly approached the Jazz bench to ask, “What’s wrong with Rudy?” and was told to get away.

The Jazz and Thunder teams were quarantined in their locker rooms and the NBA made the bombshell decision to suspend the entire season.

Rudy Gobert. (Getty)

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” an NBA statement said.

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

France national teammate Evan Fournier said that Gobert was well despite the dramatic turn of events.