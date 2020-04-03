🔥Virtually famous: Bree Runway🔥

Posted by — April 3, 2020 in News Leave a reply
virtually-famous:-bree-runway

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

My first reaction to most music videos at the moment is to tut and say: “Well you wouldn’t be able to do that nowadays.”

So it is with new Hackney rapper Bree Runway, high-kicking around the roof of a car park in leather chaps and jostling with a set of equally energetic dancers in the video for her current single, Apeshit. (She does spend some time writhing in a cage too, but as isolation goes it’s too little too late.)

The song’s impressive streaming numbers might have benefited from the fact that it shares a title with a 2018 single by The Carters, aka Beyoncé and Jay-Z. More likely it’s that the video has big Missy Elliott vibes, from the chessboard backdrop to the old-school synths. “Yes I’m seeing it! Lol keep shining mama,” tweeted the rap pioneer last month, to Ms Runway’s obvious delight.

A debut EP last summer showed her versatility, from slick acoustic R&B to skeletal trap. Her unveiling as a live performer will have to wait: she was due at next month’s Great Escape festival in Brighton for hot new acts, now cancelled. But when she can get on a stage, it’ll surely be a hell of a show.

Watch on YouTube:

Listen on Spotify:

Listen on Soundcloud:

You May Also Like

michigan’s-black-residents-disproportionately-influenced-by-coronavirus

Michigan’s Black residents disproportionately influenced by coronavirus

who-gets-a-stimulus-check-and-who-doesn’t,-and-how-in-the-event-you-spend-it?

Who gets a stimulus check and who doesn’t, and how in the event you spend it?

coronavirus:-ambassador-theatre-group-extends-closures-until-may-31

Coronavirus: Ambassador Theatre Group Extends Closures Until May 31

2020-cmt-music-awards-pushed-to-fall-because-of-covid-19-crisis

2020 CMT Music Awards Pushed To Fall BECAUSE OF COVID-19 Crisis

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *