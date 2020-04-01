Virtual choir sings to hospital patients

Posted by — April 1, 2020 in News Leave a reply
virtual-choir-sings-to-hospital-patients

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 / 10: 34 AM EDT
/ Updated: Apr 1, 2020 / 10: 38 AM EDT

(File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The music therapy team at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital facilitated a virtual choir to help connect people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music therapist Bridget Sova asked people to send in clips of them singing “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers for the patients who are at Spectrum Health and the children’s hospital.

The hospital says the video submissions came from across the country.

“Music really does have healing powers, and we all could benefit from a smile right about now,” Sova said a news release. “My hope was that the virtual choir would lift spirits for patients inside the hospital and create a sense of community for friends and family who aren’t able to visit right now.”

The video can be seen online.

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Coronavirus Resources

You May Also Like

transfer-news-live:-&apos;agent&apos;-rashford-working-on-sancho-to-man-utd;-arsenal,-chelsea,-liverpool-latest-rumours

🔥Transfer news LIVE: 'Agent' Rashford working on Sancho to Man Utd; Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool latest rumours🔥

chicago-mayor-lori-lightfoot-responds-to-viral-memes-about-her:-‘i’ve-enjoyed-them’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot responds to viral memes about her: ‘I’ve enjoyed them’

new-york-governor-blasts-‘selfish’-residents;-california-short-on-hospital-beds

🔥New York governor blasts ‘selfish’ residents; California short on hospital beds🔥

state-department-to-americans-abroad:-repatriation-flights-can’t-continue-indefinitely

🔥State Department to Americans abroad: Repatriation flights can’t continue indefinitely🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *