virgin-river-to-set-a-romantic-spell-again.-when-will-season-2-release-on-netflix?

After the successful first season of Virgin River which aired on Netflix in December last year, and will likely return for its second season this year.

Virgin River is based on Robyn Carr’s novel of the same name and revolves around the life of Melinda Monroe, who responds to an ad to work as a midwife and nurse in the distant California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place for her to start fresh. But she soon realizes that small-town living isn’t quite as simple as she expected. She must learn to rebuild herself before she can truly make the town her home.

Has the second season finished its shooting?

Since it has been officially confirmed by Netflix that show will return but it is also known that filming for the second season has been ongoing since September 9th 2019, and concluded filming on December 17th, 2019. We think that the second season will be set during Christmas given the filming schedule, but that’s just speculation.

Just like its first season the shooting of the second took place in Vancouver in Canada despite being set in rural California.

What will the cast of Season 2 look like?

At present there is no official cast list for the second season of the show, but, most of the season one cast will likely return for their roles.

The first season of the show starred Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea and Tim Matheson as Vernon “Doc” Mullins.

When will Season 2 air on Netflix?

We expect Season 2 to consist of 10 episodes. With the filming of season 2 already done, we expect the show to return either in the Summer or Fall of this year.