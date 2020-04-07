virgin-river-season-2:-release-date,-plot,-cast,-episodes,-expectations-and-everything-you-should-know!

If we list the American romance web drama of 2019, then the Virgin River will come in the top 10 for sure. Virgin River is an American web drama that falls under the genre of romance. This series is based on a novel with the same name, that is, the Virgin River, which was written by Robyn Carr.The drama is produced by Reel World Management. The drama first came in 2019 and premiered on Netflix. This drama contains only one season but is going to come with the second one because of the good ratings of the first season.The first season of Virgin River came on 6 December 2019. Later on, in the same year, it was announced by a tweet that Virgin River is coming with its second season. It was written in the tweet of “See What’s Next” that “Virgin River has been renewed for a second season.”The announcement of renewal came in December 2019. The date of release is yet not fixed, but we can get the second season at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021. The release was planned earlier than this, but due to COVID-19, the schedule got shifted. The season one had ten episodes in total, and season second will follow the same number in terms of the episode.The cast of Virgin River will remain almost the same as it was in season first. They are – Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe or Mel, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridon, Colin Lawrence as John Middleton, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Annette O’ Toole as Hope McCrea, Benjamin Hollingworth as Dan Brady, Tim Matheson as Vernon Mullins or Doc, and Daniel Gillies as Mark Monroe.The whole story revolves around the lead, Melinda or Mel, who is a nurse practitioner in the Virgin River. She wants to leave her past behind, so that’s why she came here in the town Virgin River, but her expectations turn totally opposite. Living in this town is not that easy. Melinda will find out about her pregnancy, and she has to decide what exactly she has to choose. The season one left some questions in the audience’s mind, and the answers can only be given by the second season. So let’s wait for any further news by the makers related to the release date of the Virgin River.