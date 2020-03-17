virgin-river-season-2-release-date-is-out!-what-will-happen-next-in-the-town?-here-is-everything-we-know-so-far:-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-more.

The web series based on the best selling book series of the New York Times, “Virgin River” is all set to be back with its season 2. Writer of the book is Robyn Carr. And the first season of its web series came up on the streaming service (Netflix) on 6th December, 2019.

Fans really liked the book and so is the popularity of the series. Season 2 of the romantic drama was announced soon after the first season ended. And the news came out during Christmas, so it was a perfect gift for its viewers.

Filming of the second season started in September 2019 and it has already completed. The final wrap up of the shoot was on December 17, 2019. Thus, we can expect it to come up on the screens by mid of 2020. Well, that means you do not need to wait long for it.

There’s a lot of suspense that will be disclosed in the second season. One of the most important is whether Mel will stay in Virgin River or not? And the second question is if Jack Sheridan will choose Mel over becoming a potential father along with a lady he does not feel for?

No confirmation about the cast members have been made yet. But we can at least expect the main characters to get back for the second season.

According to this, the characters returning will be Mel Monroe played by Alexandra Breckenridge, Jack Sheridan by Martin Henderson, John Middleton by COlin Lawrence, Joey Barnes by Jenny Cooper, Charmine Roberts by Lauren Hammersley by and Hope McCrea by Annette O’Toole.

No, till now there is no trailer released by the showmakers. We will be back with further information once it’s official. Stay tuned for further updates.