virgin-media:-how-to-make-customer-services-listen-to-your-complaint

It can be hard to get your complaint heard, and even harder to get it resolved. Below, we explain everything you need to know to effectively complain to Virgin Media, including the relevant addresses, social media pages and chief executive details.

History

The most recent telecoms complaints data from the communications regulator Ofcom shows that, in the second quarter of 2019, Virgin was the most complained-about provider for pay monthly mobile and ranked fourth for complaints about landline services.

The British telecoms company received eight complaints per 100,000 customers for mobile, ahead of the industry average of three, and 13 complaints per 100,000 customers for landline.

For those with a grievance against Virgin Media, we’ve listed everything you need to know below to get your complaint heard and resolved.

How to complain directly

Virgin Media’s customer service team is on 0345 454 1111 for broadband, TV, landline and mobile customers.

You can also complain by writing to Complaints, Virgin Media, Sunderland, SR43 4AA.

It used to be worthwhile sending a letter to the CEO marked “private and confidential”, but this isn’t as effective as it used to be now that so many people use it. However, it may be worthwhile contacting the CEO of Virgin Media by email.

Virgin’s chief executive Lutz Schüler can be contacted via lutz.schueler@virginmedia.co.uk. For more chief executive information visit: ceoemail.com.