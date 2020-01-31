virgin-atlantic-suspends-flights-between-uk-and-shanghai-for-two-weeks-amid-fears-over-coronavirus-spreading

The latest headlines in your inbox

Virgin Atlantic has suspended flights between Britain and China due to fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

The airline said it would stop its daily operations between the UK and Shanghai for two weeks from Saturday.

The decision comes after the World Health Organisation on Thursday declared the coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.

It also follows British Airways’ decision to suspend flights to and from China, which is in place until at least Monday.

Germany’s Lufthansa and Air France-KLM have also dropped mainland Chinese destinations.

Other major carriers have kept flying to China, but protective masks and shorter layovers designed to reduce exposure have done little to reassure crews.

Thai Airways is hosing its cabins with disinfectant spray between China flights and allowing crew to wear masks and gloves.

“I don’t think it’s safe at all even with gloves and masks, because you catch it so many ways, like your eyes,” said one flight attendant, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“My friends also feel unsafe and don’t want to fly,” she said. “When we fly, we don’t sleep a lot.”

Delta Air Lines is operating fewer China flights and shorter layovers, with food deliveries so crew can stay in their hotels.