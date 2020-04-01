🔥Virgil van Dijk picks favourite Liverpool goal… and fans will love his choice🔥

Virgil van Dijk has picked his favourite Liverpool goal in Q&A with fans on Tuesday.

With football on pause to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the defender used the extra time on his hands to reach out to supporters.

Liverpool sit just two wins away from a first ever Premier League title and could be waiting for at least two more months as Uefa get ready to discuss the latest developments on Wednesday.

In a wide-ranging chat, Van Dijk has asked a variety of questions including who would win a Royal Rumble-style wrestling match between coach and players – answer: Jurgen “The Boss” Klopp – and his favourite biscuit – answer: “anything this is Cadbury’s”.

But he was also asked about his on-field achievements, including his favourite goal for Liverpool and it was a recent one.

In Pictures | Liverpool vs Manchester United | 19/01/2020

In a hard-fought win over Manchester United in January, Van Dijk calmed the nerves in the 14th minutes when heading home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross.

Not a bad pick. He was also asked about scoring against Everton on his debut 12 months prior, replying: “An unbelievable way to start my life at Anfield.”