virgil-van-dijk-has-eased-the-pressure-on-liverpool-leaders-james-milner-and-jordan-henderson,-says-sami-hyypia

Sami Hyypia hailed Virgil van Dijk following Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United and highlighted how the defender has eased the pressure on James Milner and Jordan Henderson.

Van Dijk won the PFA Player of the Year award after his first full season on Merseyside last term and the 28-year-old has picked up where he left off this campaign, with the Reds on course to end their 30-year wait for a league title.

The Dutchman, who joined Liverpool two years ago for a fee of £75million, opened the scoring with a powerful header past David de Gea at Anfield on Sunday afternoon and produced another imperious performance alongside Joe Gomez at the heart of Jurgen Klopp’s defence.

Mohamed Salah put the hosts out of sight with a 93rd-minute strike and the win sent them 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Former Liverpool defender Hyypia believes Van Dijk has now firmly established himself as the best centre-half on the planet and showered the Netherlands international with praise in the wake of Liverpool’s victory.

‘I think he’s the best centre-back in the world at the moment,’ Hyypia said on beIN SPORTS.

‘He has no weakness and the fact when he came I think Liverpool was lacking leadership a little bit, it was too much on James Milner and Jordan Henderson.

‘When Van Dijk came, it took the weight off them two and there was another leader on the field.

‘He gives confidence to everyone, he gets everyone to play better around him.’

Hyypia added: ‘One other player that was very important was Alisson.

‘I think people forget sometimes that Alisson is a top-class goalkeeper and when he came it was a different level how Liverpool began defending.’

Van Dijk refused to admit that the title race could be over following Sunday’s clash.

‘Everyone wants us to say something about it but we won’t get carried away,’ he told Sky Sports.

‘We in the squad cannot and we won’t. I think what we experienced last year is something that made our mentality like this.

‘We just want to go one game at a time, trying to stay fit and improve. Even after today, which was a well-deserved, fantastic win.

‘We all know how difficult Wolves is, what good tactics they have, the players they have, the manager is fantastic there.

‘What we try to do is prepare very well, make sure we all recover from this, be 100 per cent. We all expect it to be a very tough game.

‘It makes it easy to prepare if you know it’s going to be tough and you know there will be difficult moments.’

