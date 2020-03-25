Virgil Abloh Shares a Close Look at Off-White™ FW20 Collection Details

Virgil Abloh has provided us with an up-close look at select styles from Off-White™‘s “TORNADO WARNING” collection created for Fall/Winter 2020. The designer took to Instagram this week to highlight various details from the assortment in a post captioned: “trial & error, the @off____white™ logic®.”

One of the signature design elements from the “TORNADO WARNING” collection arrives in the form of cut-out holes featured on everything from a leather jacket and blazers to neckties. Suit pants are then decorated with paper clips that act as zipper pulls, while one pair in particular showcases multiple pleats running down the leg.

One of the standout items Abloh has highlighted is a blazer lined with a painting by Dutch artist Pascal Möhlmann. You can get a look at the jacket and other pieces from the FW20 Off-White™ collection via the gallery above.

