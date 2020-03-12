Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli were area of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. © BCCI/File Photo

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen said he knew Virat Kohli was destined for greatness when both shared a dressing room in the Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore. Pietersen was captain of RCB in the 2009 season, when Kohli was among the youngest players in the squad and was yet to create his Test or T20I debut for India. “Sitting in the bus with Virat and batting with Virat, I knew he was destined for greatness due to how he approached the overall game and just how he learnt and the questions he asked,” Pietersen told Betway. “He was a chubby little fella in the past and I still take the mickey out of him for this. But his determination to function as best player he may be was evident.””I recall I was winning a casino game for all of us against Rajasthan Royals and he ran me out. I gave him a complete serve walking off the field. Nevertheless, you could see this is a youngster who was simply determined to obtain his team on the line. He wasn’t just likely to give his wicket away also it didn’t matter just how many Tests I’d played or just how much more senior I was,” he said.Kohli has since gone to be recognised among the best batsmen on earth. He’s got captained RCB since 2011 and may be the highest run scorer ever in the IPL with 5412 runs so far. His five centuries puts him second one of many most centuries in the IPL, only behind his former team mate Chris Gayle’s tally of six.Kohli can be second on the ICC Test rankings and is 133 runs from breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record to be the fastest to 12,000 runs in ODI cricket.”We do have an unbelievable friendship, probably due to the way I treated him when he was a young child and how I helped and guided him in the beginning of his career,” said Pietersen.