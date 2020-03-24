Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: the Best ODI Batsman?

Virat Kohli is the current captain of the Indian cricket team and one of the best players in the field. He is also called the ‘The Run Machine.’ Fans across the world love watching him play. Always in a terrific form, he is one of the most glorious cricketers in the modern era. Kohli is no stranger to controversy, always trending on social media for his fuming anger or swearing, he is the star of the show. One of the finest players right now, he is the anchor of the team. He is one of the first players to break Sachin’s record for 10,000 runs in ODI and the extra-ordinary player he is has become a legend in the cricket world.

Mohammad Babar Azam is the current captain of the Pakistan National Cricket team in T20. Azam is one of the finest players in the Pakistan team. He is a great finisher and one of the steadiest players on the team. He is well-known for his wonderful strike rate and great potential. The Pakistan team depends on him for bringing his A-game. Azam’s growth has been nothing but phenomenal, he has great potential and is turning out to be heavy competition to the rest.

Both the players have shown phenomenal growth in their journey. Their love for the game and talent has led to being great assets for the team. The anchor that keeps their teams alive, they are always bringing their A-game on when there is competition. Their skills are tested on the field time and again and they keep excelling. It is quite hard to choose who the best ODI batsman when both have accomplished themselves as the best.