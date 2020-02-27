virat-kohli-relishes-“good-meal”-after-“top-team-gym-session”-in-auckland

Virat Kohli Relishes “Good Meal” After “Top Team Gym Session” In Auckland

Virat Kohli posed for a picture with KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Manish Pandey. © Twitter

Virat Kohli has set his sights on India’s challenging full tour of New Zealand after defeating Australia in a three-match One-day International series at home. The Indian captain, who is known for his fitness standards and a disciplined diet,  was seen relishing a “good meal” after a gym session with his teammates KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Manish Pandey in Auckland. The Eden Park in Auckland will host the first T20 International of the five-match series between India and New Zealand on Friday. “Top team gym session and a good meal out in beautiful Auckland @im_manishpandey, @imjadeja, @klrahul11,” Virat Kohli captioned the group selfie with his teammates on Twitter.
Top team gym session and a good meal out in beautiful Auckland @im_manishpandey @imjadeja @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/nAuA1ro58h
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 22, 2020
On Tuesday when Team India landed in Auckland, Kohli had shared a selfie with batsman Shreyas Iyer and fast bowler Shardul Thakur, saying: “Touchdown Auckland. Let’s go”.
Touchdown Auckland. Let’s go @imShard @ShreyasIyer15 pic.twitter.com/8Lo2c1usmM
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 21, 2020
Kohli was the most successful Indian batsman in the series against Australia as he scored 183 runs, with the help of two half-centuries. The 31-year-old batsman helped India beat Australia in the last two ODIs to clinch the three-match series. He was adjudged the player of the series.India are scheduled to play five T20Is, three One-day Internationals and two Tests on a long tour of New Zealand that concludes on March 4.Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was initially named in the T20I squad, has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has been named as Dhawan’s replacement in the T20I side. Young opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has been called up to the 50-over side in the absence of Dhawan.

