virat-kohli-“proud”-as-india-women’s-team-enter-maiden-t20-world-cup-final

Women’s T20 World Cup: India and England’s semi-final clash was washed out without a ball being bowled. © ICC

The Indian women’s team entered their maiden T20 World Cup final after rain washed out their semi-final clash against England in Sydney on Thursday. India were through to the final as they finished their group on top with four wins out of four games. After Indian women’s team sealed a berth in the final, cricket fraternity took to Twitter to congratulate the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side. India men’s team captain Virat Kohli congratulated the women’s team and wished them luck for the final. “Congratulations to the Indian Women’s team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. @BCCIWomen,” Virat Kohli tweeted.

Indian men’s team’s limited over mainstay KL Rahul also extended his wishes to the women’s team on reaching the final of the tournament for the first time.”Congratulations to the Indian Women’s team on reaching the @T20WorldCup final. Goodluck, get the cup home girls @BCCIWomen,” KL Rahul tweeted.

“Congratulations @BCCIWomen on reaching the #T20WorldCup finals! Wishing you lots of success & tremendous victory ahead. Way to go,” Suresh Raina said on Twitter.

“Would have been great to see the match, but many congratulations to @BCCIWomen for making it to the finals of the #T20WorldCup. A reward for winning 4 out of 4 in the group stages. Wishing the girls the very best for the finals on #WomensDay,” former India cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted.

After the match was washed out, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that the semifinals should have had a reserve day, a request which was made by host Cricket Australia but turned down by the ICC.”Unfortunate we didn’t get a game, but there are rules and we have to follow it. Having reserve days in the future will be a great idea,” said Kaur.India will now face the winner of the second semi-final that will be played between South Africa and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground later in the day.In case we witness another washout, South Africa will go through to the final on the virtue of most wins in their group.(With PTI Inputs)