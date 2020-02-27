virat-kohli-loses-his-wicket-for-record-9th-time-across-formats-against-tim-southee

Chasing 274 to win at the Eden Park, India lost Virat Kohli when Tim Southee cleaned him up. © AFP

Virat Kohli is one of the most prized scalps for any bowler playing international cricket these days. During the second ODI between New Zealand and India in Auckland on Saturday, fast bowler Tim Southee became the most successful bowler against Virat Kohli. Tim Southee dismissed Virat Kohli for the sixth time in ODIs and ninth across formats to add another record to his decorated international career. Chasing 274 to win at the Eden Park, India lost Virat Kohli when Tim Southee cleaned him up for an individual score of 15. West Indies bowler Ravi Rampaul has also dismissed Virat Kohli six times in ODIs while Thisara Perera and Adam Zampa have claimed the India captain’s scalp five times each in the 50-over format.England’s James Anderson and Graeme Swann have both dismissed Kohli eight times across formats. Morne Morkel, Nathan Lyon, Zampa and Rampaul have claimed Virat Kohli’s wicket seven times each across formats.As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand beat India by 22 runs and took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with a match to spare.With half centuries from Martin Guptill (79) and Ross Taylor (73 not out) and an unbeaten 76-run stand between Taylor and Kyle Jamieson, New Zealand posted 273/8 in their quota of 50 overs. India were all out for 251 in 48.3 overs, falling short by 22 runs.”We let things slip away from 197-8 to 270+ in the first half but came back strongly with the second half of our batting. We were in trouble with the bat, but Saini and Jadeja played really well, as did Shreyas,” Virat Kohli said after the loss.”ODIs aren’t too relevant this year compared to Tests and T20s, but to find people who can play that way under pressure is a big revelation for us and a big plus. We could consider changes in the final game, since we have nothing to lose now,” Kohli added.The final ODI will be played in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.