virat-kohli,-david-warner’s-banter-on-instagram-sends-fans-into-a-frenzy

Virat Kohli is currently leading Team India in the ongoing Twenty20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand. However, that did not stop the Indian captain from engaging in a funny banter with Australia’s opening batsman David Warner on the latter’s Instagram post. David Warner had shared a picture of his collection of 18 bats on Instagram. “Stock-taking time,” Warner had captioned the picture. Soon enough, Virat Kohli left a comment on the Australian batsman’s post that sent fans into a frenzy.

“And you wanted one more bat from me,” Virat Kohli commented on Warner’s Instagram post.”@virat.kohli as I said I need just one,” Warner replied with laughing emojis.The funny banter between the two batsmen left the fans in splits.On the field, Virat Kohli led India to a six-wicket win in Auckland to mark the beginning of a six-week long tour of New Zealand.On Friday, India managed to chase down the 204-run target with an over to spare at Eden Park in Auckland.Kohli had opted to bowl in the series opener but his decision nearly backfired as the hosts posted a mammoth total of 203 for five after being put in to bat.KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer hit half-centuries while Virat Kohli chipped in with a crucial knock of 45 that helped the visitors go 1-0 up in the five-match series.The second T20I is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.