virat-kohli-and-kevin-pietersen-to-go-live-on-instagram-on-april-2

Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, has been quite active on social media during the 21-day lockdown. In a recent tweet, Virat Kohli revealed that he will be doing an Instagram live alongside Kevin Pietersen on Thursday. In the Twitter post, Virat Kohli said, “Tomorrow at 7PM IST my good friend @KP24 and I are going live on Instagram. Tune in to catch us chatting about what’s happening world over at the moment and also about all the years we’ve known each other”.

Tomorrow at 7 PM IST my good friend @KP24 and I are going live on Instagram. Tune in to catch us chatting about what’s happening world over at the moment and also about all the years we’ve known each other. ???? pic.twitter.com/19ghv6Bp1B

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 1, 2020

Virat Kohli has been spending time with his family during this forced break due to the novel coronavirus threat. Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have taken to social media and requested citizens to follow the guidelines issued by the government. Earlier in the week, the couple had announced that they will be pledging their support to the PM-Cares Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra) in the fight against COVID-19.Kohli will be captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore once again in the upcoming edition of the IPL. RCB are yet to get their hands on the IPL trophy and Virat Kohli and his team will be hoping to do it this time. Back in 2009-2010, Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli were a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The former England player has often praised Virat Kohli and rates him as one of the very best in the world. Fans will be definitely looking forward to watching Kohli in conversation with Kevin Pieteresen.